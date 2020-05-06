X

markit app for iOS

By Markit Free

Developer's Description

By Markit

Wait, there is more:

What items can I buy on this app?

From freshly baked morning breads, to late night chocolate cravings, youll get it all covered with just a few clicks.

How fresh are the items?

As fresh as it could get! Money back guarantee in any other case.

How are the items priced?

Market prices.

How fast can I get them?

Within 45 minutes.

Whether it's your monthly, weekly or instant shopping needs, you just have to markit! Download now.

*markit is currently serving Beirut area, more areas to be covered soon.

For more info visit www.markitworld.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.4

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 2.2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
