map downloader for minecraft pe for Android

By Tolkumpeet Nutlekopum Free

Improve your Minecraft PE game with map downloader for minecraft pe. This maps allows you to open completely free new worlds and spaces, that you can learn and use alone or with friends. After all, you can use all the Minecraft addons as you want.

In the game world, there is a huge space of the map, which will reveal unusual, original, simple and complex adventures maps with different heroes and plot twists in front of you.

There are MCPE maps where you can play with friends, multi-level maps for Minecraft Parkour, maps with magic locks and mcpe houses, mods for Minecraft hide-and-seek and passage.

In general, these mcpe mods represent a place that shows the structure of the new world of the game. You can learn and update the addons for MCPE only in the game itself, when you directly hold the card.

Any Minecraft maps have the main three parameters:

Measurement (where the map was created);

The place of creation maps for Minecraft.

And the scale (it can be determined by the effects on the selected map).

Thus, using, for example - creature mcpe maps, you will get to the place where you need to move around the house in order to reach the goal. Or, by connecting maps hide and seek, you hide and try to reach the goal, remaining Unnamed.

It turns out that the addons give the player an interesting quest that allows for a specific purpose. Maps for Minecraft can be used both in a joint (ie, network mode with friends), and in single mode. They are great for all players - both experienced and beginners, quickly installed and selected for every taste.

You can download Minecraft PE maps in one click right here.

DISCLAIMER: This is an unofficial application for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This application is not affiliated in any way with Mojang AB. The Name, Brand and the Assets are all property of Mojang AB or their respectful owner. All rights reserved.

What's new in version 2.4.4.9

Release October 18, 2019
Date Added October 18, 2019
Version 2.4.4.9

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 28
Downloads Last Week 1
