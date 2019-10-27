Magic Pad app is fairly easy-to-use for beginners and advanced enough for mastered rhythm makers!

Magic Pad has 3 gameplay mode for every player even players who don't know anything about Launchpad can play it in the best easiest way.

Magic Pad is an ultimate Launchpad simulation app that gives you the opportunity to perform cool beats, make music and tracks from our awesome EDM songs or even your own songs.

This is magic pads, a fun and easy-to-use music application, without all the extra features we will never use, which makes the application more complex.

Collab Mode: you not only can remix your own awesome hit songs like Remix Mode but also collab with friends and fans around the world to make the remix songs become more professional!

Practice Mode: create awesome beats easily with Magic Pad - just only uses your fingers to tap drum pads at the right time when the color light effect fulfill drum pads, this will help you feel the beat and play it more exciting. You will feel it like playing a music game with cool sound effects.

Remix Mode: remix your own awesome hit songs with so many Sound Effect Packs - SFX that you can buy in Magic Pad. The special in this mode is you can upload your favorite songs, let become DJ or EDM producer every time & everywhere and share them with players all around the world!

Magic pad FEATURES:

*colorful drum pads design

Keep up with beat makers that you follow and discover new content daily.

*hiphop

*rap

*jazz

High-quality samples (uncompressed 16-bit, 44.1 KHz).

Many SFX in the different genre: EDM, Rock, Pop, Country...

Music session recording and sharing.

Free trendy song packs with regular updates.

*oriental

*rock

*rhythm feedback

*thousands songs with lessons to learn on the go

*HD studio audio quality

*easy-to-use