love you mom pics 2020 for Android

By DeVaPPl Free

Developer's Description

By DeVaPPl

Love you mom : Why wait for mothers day or birthdays to tell your mum how much you love her ?

Do yourself a favor and dont depend on cheesy quotes and greeting cards that start with Dear Mom and end with the most boring one-liners. Make it personal and dig deep in your heart to think of something sweet you have to say to the woman who has made unimaginable sacrifices in her own life to infuse happiness in yours. Think of all the cute memories, hugs and the funny moments that have brought the family together. Pen down your thoughts on a note or put them up on Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter and Instagram where everyone can see. Show her that you may have been a rebel but in your heart youre still a son or a daughter who loves her now and forever.

A mother is someone who can bear you and hear your lies even if she knows you are lying. mom, you are the best person in my life and you deserve nothing less than best. I want to thank you for everything you have done for me but words are not enough to thank you.

love you mom has unique features:

- Wishing your mother beautiful times and happy life !

- Choose greetings from greetings cards!

- You can save and share frames with your mobile's social networking apps !

- You can surprise your friends with awesome photo effects & photo filters !

- You can save your photo with greeting to your SD card in high quality !

- This user friendly app supports all screen resolutions of mobiles and tablets !

- Its easy to use and no internet connection needed !

- Easy to share in social apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

I hope the application will help you

We are waiting for your evaluation to offer more

Thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
