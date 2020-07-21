Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

location changer for snap map (prank to friend) for Android

By AlphaPk Free

Developer's Description

By AlphaPk

spoof location for snap maps and troll your friends, snap map really scary if your parent of Yong man/woman because strangers can stalk your child on snap map, or you like other boy don't track by your girlfriends on snap map , this gps location changer for snap map allow to change your GPS location

How to use this app?

1) Install this app

2)Enable developer options from settings

3)Enable mock location from developer settings

4)Then choose your gps location for snapmap inside this app and start this app

Note : if you have any isu please consider this our mistake and email us at develpore2017[at]gmail.com

we will fix the problem

Important: If mocked location seems to jump to real one during simulation, try to turn off wifi based locations (Settings / Location / Mode --> Device only/GPS only).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.60

General

Release July 21, 2020
Date Added July 21, 2020
Version 1.9.60

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now