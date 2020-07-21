Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
spoof location for snap maps and troll your friends, snap map really scary if your parent of Yong man/woman because strangers can stalk your child on snap map, or you like other boy don't track by your girlfriends on snap map , this gps location changer for snap map allow to change your GPS location
How to use this app?
1) Install this app
2)Enable developer options from settings
3)Enable mock location from developer settings
4)Then choose your gps location for snapmap inside this app and start this app
Note : if you have any isu please consider this our mistake and email us at develpore2017[at]gmail.com
we will fix the problem
Important: If mocked location seems to jump to real one during simulation, try to turn off wifi based locations (Settings / Location / Mode --> Device only/GPS only).