spoof location for snap maps and troll your friends, snap map really scary if your parent of Yong man/woman because strangers can stalk your child on snap map, or you like other boy don't track by your girlfriends on snap map , this gps location changer for snap map allow to change your GPS location

How to use this app?

1) Install this app

2)Enable developer options from settings

3)Enable mock location from developer settings

4)Then choose your gps location for snapmap inside this app and start this app

Note : if you have any isu please consider this our mistake and email us at develpore2017[at]gmail.com

we will fix the problem

Important: If mocked location seems to jump to real one during simulation, try to turn off wifi based locations (Settings / Location / Mode --> Device only/GPS only).