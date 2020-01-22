X

live sports tv streaming for Android

By Eu sports Media Pvt Free

Developer's Description

By Eu sports Media Pvt

Live Sports tv stream application is designed for football Cricket Boxing Fight lovers, It has everything for a football lover. You can watch live all matches of your choice. We have all the major leagues of world like Champions league, Europa League, English Premier league, Serie A, La lig, Bundesliga and many more. We provide stable, fast and HD Streaming. If your internet connection is slow do not worry we have low quality channels also for slow internet users. And if you are not interested in live streaming then we have Live scores, updates, Commentary, fixtures, Result of past matches and News etc for around 400 leagues of the world. In short its complete app for any football tv lover.

You can watch the thrilling matches VS following teams and clubs and video highlights.

Cricket

Live Football Tv Streaming HD

Basketball

Handball

Volleyball

Tennis

Wrestling

Racing

Other matches in Pakistan

Football

All international football matches of Pakistan

Premier League

European Championship

Hockey World Cup

Hockey Champions Trophy

FIH Hockey World League

Tennis

Australian Open, The Grand Slam of Asia/Pacific

The Championships, Wimbledon

United States Open Tennis Championships

Squash

Olympic Games

Asian Games

National Games of Pakistan

Boxing

Polo

Badminton

Baseball

Golf

And these are the heroes in action

Live Cricket TV 2019 is a one stop station for cricket fans. It provides everything related to cricket like live cricket tv schedule, news, ipl 2019 live, champions trophy live, ptv sports live, live sports tv and many other cricket event updates all in one.

Watch Live PTV SPORTS, TEN SPORTS, GEO SUPER and SPORTS TV on your favourite app Sports Live TV. Not only that it also provides latest cricket News, Live Scores, Results, Point Tables, Schedules, Match commentaries & Many More

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 152
Downloads Last Week 3
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping