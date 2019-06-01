X

live football for Android

By CODE DEN Free

Developer's Description

By CODE DEN

Enjoy all the live action from the world of FOOTBALL. Whether it be Premier League, Laliga, Bundesliga, Champions League, get everything live on your Android and never miss another goal!

Follow all the Leagues in real-time.

Receive Live Scores, Fixtures, consult all the football rankings and results from your phone! Do not miss any results from the English national side and any other of your favourite teams.

The "Live Football" application is completely FREE and includes the following features:

- Football News

- Team, Club and Player rankings and stats

- Live Scores

- Live FOOTBALL RESULTS - Champions League, Europa League, Premier League, LaLiga,

Ligue1, Bindesliga, serie A and other championships...

- Complete RANKINGS and LEAGUE TABLES for all championships

- FIXTURE listsThe application features the following tabs:

- Football results: live results from almost all the leagues in real time (Premier League, Liga, Europa League and Champions League live...) !

- Live match: fast access to live match scores

- Football Rankings: fixture lists for all the championships.

- News: Fast access to the world of information from football fields"Live Football" is a free application. Download our app right now for the complete football experience!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release June 1, 2019
Date Added June 1, 2019
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 12
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

