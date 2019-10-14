Everyone
Believes themselves
They are the BEST Lighter
IN THE WHOLE WORLD
Are you ready to be the This Game Champion?
Shoot the fireball and match color Bulb!
It`s HARDER than you think
This is sometimes use Genius Brain
And sometimes use Best Game Physical
Are you ready for lit it?
*******Game Feature*******
> Simply drag to shoot the fire ball
> Hundreds of stage to play
> Supports iPhoneX, iPad series
Developer - Best Indie Game Developer MondayOFF Games
Sound Thx : https://freesound.org/s/232004/
