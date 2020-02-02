Free Android Game

- Check animals

- Make an ecosystem

- Fight for survival

- 3D graphics last generation

- Dare you enter ARKEEPER?

Can you keep the balance?

Year 2514. after the terrible impact of climate change, the earth has been devastated in an immense desert. Atmospheric concentrations of gases make the air unbreathable for living.

civilization is extinct.only ruins remain of what were formerly the kingdoms human.

//no information avaliable

in an uncertain point in the pacific ocean, has a lab activated "arkeeper"

animal species were cloned to create a new ecosystem, without humans...

//no information avaliable

they did experiments on children who were easy to communicate with animals. they are called "keeps".

//no information avaliable

unexpected attack destroyed much of the cloning system...

only one survived "keeps" lawn heracrid, the youngest. But she is not alone..

//no information avaliable

WELCOME TO ARKEEPER SYSTEM

- you can choose among 50 species of animals and plants

- you must choose wisely to maintain your ecosystem

- each animal will give you points every 15 seconds

- with this points you can unlock new animals and powers

INSTRUCTIONS

1 put plants

2 put eat plants

3 put eat meat

4 keep the balance