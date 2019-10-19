Download the Limeade app to check in on your companys well-being, engagement or inclusion program wherever you are! Youll need your organizations program code to get started.
What can you do in the app?
Check in every day to track your activity and progress against your goals
Join activities to help you learn, improve and connect
For well-being programs, connect your devices & apps
Check out your points, levels and rewards
Share your progress and accomplishments with others
What is Limeade?
Limeade is a software company that elevates the employee experience and helps build great places to work. Limeade brings together employee well-being, engagement, inclusion and communications solutions in a mobile-first experience. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares.
