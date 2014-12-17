X

lilalarmi is a simple and reliable safety system for the whole family. The app in combination with the lilalarmi button keeps an eye on its charges everywhere they go and provides protection in any situation. A safety button enables your loved ones to call for help whenever they get into difficulties. lilalarmi can also be used to let parents know that their kids have arrived safely at school or at a friends place.lilalarmi is a mobile safety button about the size of a car key. In conjunction with a smartphone app, it provides a high-quality safety system that accompanies you and your family wherever you go, offering round the clock protection.All you need to do is to link the button with the app and enter the contact details of your friends. If you ever run into trouble, just press the button and all the people listed will receive your call for assistance.Simply communicate with your friends:2x pressing the lilalarmi button means Everythings fine, Im here3x pressing the lilalarmi button means Help, help, Im hereNote: Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

- Support for different button firmware- Bugfixing

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added December 17, 2014
Version 3.3.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4s, iphone5, iphone4s, iphone5

