Alfa your life and check banking off your daily to do list. Manage your savings. Track your expenses. Pay your bills. Make appointments with your branch. Request new cheque book. Or just go shopping. Alfa will keep you ahead.

1. Simple steps to install, account opening and start using Alfa on your Android device

a. Download Alfa to your android device from Google Play Store.

b. Open your Alfa Account in 3 easy steps.

c. Login using your existing Bank Alfalah Internet Banking credentials or;

d. Register using your Bank Alfalah Active Debit Card credentials

Alfa requires both SMS and Call permission to provide our valued customer better experience within Alfa Mobile App.

SMS Permission: SMS permission is required for auto sense functionality of One Time Pincode on various transactions. This option helps our customer to avoid navigation between Alfa App & SMS Inbox.

Call Permission: In order to provide customers an option to initiate call to Banks Helpline within Alfa App.

2. View account balance, last 30 days statement and transaction details for all your accounts linked with Debit Card.

3. View your credit cards details, available limit, due date, outstanding, minimum payment and reward points. Pay your Credit Card bill instantly.

4. Easily access your loans & bancassurance details

5. Have complete control over account; request for Cheque book, address change, subscription of SMS alerts & e-Statement.

6. Make instant fund transfers to Bank Alfalah and Other IBFT enabled Bank customers.

7. Safely add payees right from the app. No need to log in to internet banking to add a payee or you can even add payee while performing a transaction.

8. Recharge your Prepaid Mobile or pay your postpaid bill instantly.

9. Pay your utility bills including ISP (Internet Service Provider) charges instantly.

10. One click view of Special Offers credit & debit card customers.

11. Locate Bank Alfalah Branches, ATMs and Cash Deposit Machines near you (through GPS).

12. Apply for Bank Alfalah products instantly.

You are now ready to bank with Bank Alfalah right from your Android device! For any other details please visit www.bankalfalah.com