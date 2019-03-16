X

landscaping ideas for Android

By Devege Free

Developer's Description

By Devege

Landscape Design Ideas for you. You can save and share all Landscape Design photos. This application shows you the galleries of beautiful Landscape Design Ideas, designs, themes etc for your garden. You can get a hundred ideas of Landscaping Design Ideas from this application.

This app. contains the various types of Landscape Design Ideas such as : landscape design, landscaping ideas, garden design, landscape architecture, backyard ideas, landscape lighting, retaining wall blocks, rock garden and lawn edging.

If you have one idea about your Landscape design ideas, this application can guide you to discuss it easily with your seller, decorator, family or friends.

Features of the Application:

- A hundred pictures of Landscape design ideas

- Updated monthly with new Landscape designs

- Share garden decorating ideas and images you like using Facebook, Twitter and other social media.

- Zoom in, zoom out for all images.

- Quickly scroll through images.

- You can save all pictures to sdcard.

- You can share all images to others.

- You can set all pictures as wallpaper.

- Easy to use: press menu to save, share, and set as wallpaper.

This app includes:

landscaping ideas

landscape design ideas

backyard landscape design

landscape design online

garden landscape design

landscape lighting design

online landscape design

landscape design pictures

modern landscape design

landscape design plans

Disclaimer: All the images are not under our Copyrights and belong to their respective owners. If any Graphic/Image/Photo is offensive or under your Copyrights PLEASE send us an E-mail to give it a credit or get it removed, as you wish.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8

General

Release March 16, 2019
Date Added March 16, 2019
Version 1.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

