X

koora live for Android

By MohamedIbrahem Free

Developer's Description

By MohamedIbrahem

The application takes care of all pets related to Providing cat-related advice to cat owners, with the best interest of the cat in mind. We work hard at helping cats by creating a welcoming and friendly environment where cat owners can come together to learn more about their cats and the best ways to care for them.

Creating a lively online community where avid cat lovers can share pictures and stories about their cats as well as develop social interactions with like-minded people. Our fully-moderated site provides a safe haven for these dedicated cat people, for whom their cats are part of the family.

While other large cat websites tend to emphasize jokes and funny pictures, at TCS we focus on whats best for the cats. In that light, we take a clear stand on issues such as spaying & neutering, declawing and more, and strive to actively educate visitors about proper cat care. This puts TCS head and shoulders above the competition and gives us a unique flavor as a community.cats and dogs

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 29, 2019
Date Added October 29, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping