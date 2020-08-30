Adventures lover! We welcome all of you in this kite flying game. This kite fight game will give you amusement in beautiful weather. You will have to purchase kites in shopping mall for kite match. Kite maker will make kites and deliver to the shopping mall, so that customers can buy kites and threads from shopping mall. In schools and colleges, students celebrate Kite Mela or kite match. In this amazing kite match, students and friends make adventures fun by kite fight. You will also participate in kite mela or kite match by purchasing kites from shopping mall. Kite maker have make a lot of kites in different designs and styles for you so that you can enjoy your kite flying match. Lets have a look and play this kite fight game.

Lets go to shopping mall for buying kites because kite match is about to come and you have to buy different designs of kites and threads according to your kite selection. You will win this kite flying match if you select strong thread for kite.

Lets move towards ATM machine and withdraw some cash for purchasing kites. Give money to the shopping girl for kites and take back to home. Kite Mela is start now lets celebrate this kite flying festival.

Features:

Able to participate in kite flying match after playing this kite fight game

Able to learn counting and use of ATM machine

This kite maker game is helpful for engaging in kite flying activity