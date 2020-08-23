Join or Sign In

keyboard theme for joker fans for Android

By nsrdiv24 Free

Developer's Description

By nsrdiv24

you looking to decorate your mobile keyboard android that is verry special thing to us, we know that the joker have many fans in world, Because it is widely known. So we've worked to including it on many theme as the background of joker and joker photos too, now all user of this keyboard app can enjoy this beautiful KEYboard clown painting, a unique character, don't forget to say that this photos of joker creating with high quality like hd and 4k also this image collected with nice wallpaper for joker lovers. moreover this app contain many theme and style of keyboard verry light let you to use it as a keyboard of your phone or tablet. so enjoy with this professionelle keyboard theme of joker and typing all your message and conversation with nice Characteristics.

how can use this application of keyboard theme:

1-Run the keyboard of the fans for the joker

2-Select Activate the keyboard

3-Select the keyboard themes

4-Select the input mode, select the insertion method

5-Select Enter the language English (US)

and the last Select a set of themes, select the theme you want

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 23, 2020
Date Added August 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
