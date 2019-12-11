X

Just attach your keeper trackers to your lovepieces you do not want to lose. You can get it at http://www.thekeeperapp.com.

*Don't lose

Use the keeper app to protect your lovepieces. Never lose your backpack in the coffee shop again. The keeper app notifies you, when you've left your backpack behind.

*Find me

The keeper app helps you find your misplaced keys, whether they are in your pocket, in the hallway or hidden inside your bag. If your keeper tracker is within the 30m Bluetooth range, just use the app to let it ring and flash.

*Remind me

No need to remember anymore. Let the keeper app remind you to take your office keycard with you before you drive away from home.

*Let it ring

Searching for your phone? Double press the button on any of your keeper trackers to let your phone ring. Even, if it is on silent mode.

Notes

* Your phone and the keeper tracker communicate using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The maximum range is 30m.

* Works with Android Smartphones with Bluetooth 4.0 and Android 4.4 or later

* Continued use of Bluetooth running in the background can decrease battery life.

* The keeper tracker is water resistant (IPX7).

* The keeper tracker's battery is replaceable.

* The keeper tracker is made in Germany by Gigaset

