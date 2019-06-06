X

jesus christ stickers for whatsapp for Android

By tatidevapps Free

Developer's Description

By tatidevapps

Share your Faith with Jesus Christian sticker pack app. Do not just send a text, send a Fun, Christian sticker and all new never seen before.

Sticker pack contains Jesus Emoji Stickers, Christian Phrase Stickers.

Share your faith and say it with Jesus stickers.

You can find these stickers in this app:

Catholic stickers

Jesus stickers

stickers angeles

stickers of virge maria

stickers of the virgin of guadeloupe

Religious stickers for whatsapp

stickers of Jesus Christ

stickers of saints for whatsapp

stickers of the holy cross

stickers of the bible for whatsapp

stickers papa francisco for whatsapp

stickers san miguel arcangel

stickers of san jose

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0

General

Release June 6, 2019
Date Added June 6, 2019
Version 7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 53
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping