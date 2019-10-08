Uttar Pradesh Government has launched the mobile App for registering citizen's grievances/suggestions. The Mobile App is linked to the Jansunwai(IGRS) portal of Uttar Pradesh Government, where grievances/suggestions can also be registered through Web (jansunwai.up.nic.in). A fast and user-friendly interface has been provided for registering and tracking of grievance through mobile phones. Each Grievance will be provided a unique Reference number. Citizen can use this reference number to track progress of grievances, send reminder & also for giving feedback after disposal. After successful registration, the reference will be automatically forwarded to the concerned officer for redressal.