X

jansunwai for Android

By Chief Minister Office Uttar Pradesh Government Free

Developer's Description

By Chief Minister Office Uttar Pradesh Government

Uttar Pradesh Government has launched the mobile App for registering citizen's grievances/suggestions. The Mobile App is linked to the Jansunwai(IGRS) portal of Uttar Pradesh Government, where grievances/suggestions can also be registered through Web (jansunwai.up.nic.in). A fast and user-friendly interface has been provided for registering and tracking of grievance through mobile phones. Each Grievance will be provided a unique Reference number. Citizen can use this reference number to track progress of grievances, send reminder & also for giving feedback after disposal. After successful registration, the reference will be automatically forwarded to the concerned officer for redressal.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.1

General

Release October 8, 2019
Date Added October 8, 2019
Version 3.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping