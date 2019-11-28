X

istanbulkart for iOS

By Belbim Free

Developer's Description

By Belbim

General Features:

With the new service of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's affiliate company BELBIM, istanbulkart is now in your mobile !

You can make transactions from your smartphone in a fast, easy and secure way such as transfering money to the istanbulkart ,checking your istanbulkart balance and transaction history via application developed by BELBIM E-Money and Payment Services Co.

* Check Your Balance

You can check your istanbulkart's balance.

* Creating Payment Order

You can create payment orders with your banks debit card.

* Viewing Top-Up and Payment Locations

You can view nearest Top-Up and Payment Points in the map.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.7

General

Release November 28, 2019
Date Added November 28, 2019
Version 2.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

