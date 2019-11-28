General Features:

With the new service of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's affiliate company BELBIM, istanbulkart is now in your mobile !

You can make transactions from your smartphone in a fast, easy and secure way such as transfering money to the istanbulkart ,checking your istanbulkart balance and transaction history via application developed by BELBIM E-Money and Payment Services Co.

* Check Your Balance

You can check your istanbulkart's balance.

* Creating Payment Order

You can create payment orders with your banks debit card.

* Viewing Top-Up and Payment Locations

You can view nearest Top-Up and Payment Points in the map.