General Features:
With the new service of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's affiliate company BELBIM, istanbulkart is now in your mobile !
You can make transactions from your smartphone in a fast, easy and secure way such as transfering money to the istanbulkart ,checking your istanbulkart balance and transaction history via application developed by BELBIM E-Money and Payment Services Co.
* Check Your Balance
You can check your istanbulkart's balance.
* Creating Payment Order
You can create payment orders with your banks debit card.
* Viewing Top-Up and Payment Locations
You can view nearest Top-Up and Payment Points in the map.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.