Isobar provides a convenient way to access the 6 day surface pressure forecast data provided by the UK Met office. The app downloads the images and stores them locally so they can be consulted off-line (for example if you on the boat with no access to the internet).

The forecasts are updated by the Met Office twice per day at approx 07:30 and 19:30 GMT and the app will automatically download the updated forecasts. The app centres the images on the UK but the image can be panned and zoomed.

There are simple controls to allow the user to easily navigate between the different forecasts. The app uses the Met Office Data Point API's - currently, only the black and white forecast maps are available.

"Contains public sector information licensed under the Open Government Licence"