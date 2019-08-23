X

internet history delete for Android

How to delete Internet history - Delete Browser History

Produced for Google search history delete.

* List your Google search history.

* Revisit sites you've previously visited in your Internet history.

* You can delete your Google search history individually or collectively.

* You can delete not only your history but also the chrome browser cache, saved passwords and form data.

You can seamlessly use Google history to delete history and other data.

Caution cannot be restored after deleting your data!

Now we only serve for chrome browser.

What's new in version 6.3

Release August 23, 2019
Date Added August 23, 2019
Version 6.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
