Great music for all businesses. Pre-curated playlists built by experts without the need for the Music Licence.

Take the stress out of selecting the right tracks for your business by choosing Instore, the licence-exempt music app.

We work with new and emerging artists to bring you the very best in licence-exempt music, meaning you can pick a great playlist without the need to purchase the Music Licence (formerly PRS and PPL).

Each playlist has been carefully curated by music experts to ensure that, whatever your vibe, we'll have the perfect soundtrack for your customers and staff.

Our playlists are perfect for:

- Retailers

- Bars

- Restaurants

- Hotels

- Cafes

- Beauty salons

- Offices

- Charity shops

- Car dealerships

- etc.

What's new in version 1.0.65

Release December 24, 2019
Date Added December 24, 2019
Version 1.0.65

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

