in to cm converter - inches to centimeters for Android

By Webtoweb Free

Developer's Description

By Webtoweb

Free application to convert Centimeters (cm) and Inches (in)

You just have to select the type of value you want to convert and fill the field.

The meter is the base unit of length in some metric systems

Inches are used in somes countries like United States and United Kingdom.

Other free converters available:

Volume Converter:

- meter cubique

- yard cubique

- foot cubique

- centimeter cubique

- Millilitres(ml)

- Litres(L)

- Pints(pt)

- Gallons(gal)

Area Converter:

- Hectares

- Square Inches

- Square Feet

- Square Yards

- Square Miles

- Acres

- Square Millimetres / Millimeters

- Square Centimetres / Centimeters

- Square Metres / Meters

- Square Kilometres / Kilometers

- Bigha

- Marla

- Biswa

- Land

- Are

- Cent

Speed Converter:

- Kph / Kilometres Per Hour

- Mph / Miles Per Hour

Length Converter:

- Inches(in)

- Foot / Feet(ft)

- Yards(yd)

- Miles(mi)

- Millimetres / Milimeters(mm)

- Centimetres / Centimeters(cm)

- Metres / Meters(m)

- Kilometres / Kilometers(km)

Weight Converter:

- Tonnes(t)

- Ounces(oz)

- Pounds(lb)

- Stones(st)

- Tons

- Carat(Ct)

- Ratti

- Tola

- Milligrams(mg)

- Grams(g)

- Kilograms(kg)

Temperature Converter:

- Kelvin

- Celsius

- Fahrenheit

Pressure Converter:

- kilopascals (Kpa)

- pounds/square inch (Psi)

- Torr

- atmospheres (Atm)

- Pascal

- Bar

Computing converter:

- Byte

- Kilobyte(Kb)

- Megabyte(Mb)

- Gigabyte(Gb)

- Binary

- Octal

- Hexadecimal

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
