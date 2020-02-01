X

image downloader for Android

By boussbaa Free

Developer's Description

By boussbaa

Image Downloader is an useful app help you search and download the images from Internet.

How to use:

1. Tap on search top toolbar or bottom floating button

2. Enter keyword into SearchView toolbar to search images

3. Select the image you want to download

4. You can share the image with your friends or set wallpaper

5. Enjoy it.

Features:

- Material Design

- Search Images

- Download Images

- Search History

- Share images with other apps such as Facebook, Instagram, etc.

- Set downloaded images as wallpaper to your device

- Search Filters(Content Type, Color, Size, Time)

Disclaimer:

1. This application is an easy to use Google search engine that helps you search tool.

2. Any unauthorized action or download of album/photo and/or violations of Intellectual property rights is the sole responsibility of the user.

3. Please do not use the this app to save photos / download photos without the permission of the owners.

