X

ilu for iOS

By Brainium Studios Free

Developer's Description

By Brainium Studios

ilu is a puzzle game.

In every puzzle, all that is dark must light up.

You place a light by tapping a dark area.

You will discover clever ways to place the lights as you play the game.

STORY:

ilu is light.

You are a keeper of light.

In the vast void of space, countless lost worlds drift in the dark. Planets that have lost their star mothers and are too far and cold for the rays of starlight to warm their dark and frozen features.

It is your mission to terraform these barren planets.

As you spread light through the worlds of ilu, watch the ground light up while colorful and beautifully animated plants sprout as the entire world gently teems with life.

FEATURES:

â?¢ Infinite relaxing logic puzzles solved with light

â?¢ Simple rules that create compelling solutions

â?¢ Dynamic music that responds to your play

â?¢ An animated & intelligent hint system that teaches & guides your way

The puzzles of ilu can be solved with pure logic alone. We wanted to share the wonderful "aha!" moments of discovering the solutions with you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release June 22, 2018
Date Added June 22, 2018
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8.

Popularity

Total Downloads 10
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, raise a clan, and compete for victory in epic Clan Wars.
iOS
Clash of Clans

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Kingdom Rush HD

Free
One of the most engaging TD games we've played on an iPad.
iOS
Kingdom Rush HD

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping