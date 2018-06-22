ilu is a puzzle game.

In every puzzle, all that is dark must light up.

You place a light by tapping a dark area.

You will discover clever ways to place the lights as you play the game.

STORY:

ilu is light.

You are a keeper of light.

In the vast void of space, countless lost worlds drift in the dark. Planets that have lost their star mothers and are too far and cold for the rays of starlight to warm their dark and frozen features.

It is your mission to terraform these barren planets.

As you spread light through the worlds of ilu, watch the ground light up while colorful and beautifully animated plants sprout as the entire world gently teems with life.

FEATURES:

â?¢ Infinite relaxing logic puzzles solved with light

â?¢ Simple rules that create compelling solutions

â?¢ Dynamic music that responds to your play

â?¢ An animated & intelligent hint system that teaches & guides your way

The puzzles of ilu can be solved with pure logic alone. We wanted to share the wonderful "aha!" moments of discovering the solutions with you.