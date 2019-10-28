i2i Live - Watch Live Darshan, Events, Aartis & Devotional

Watch free online & Live darshan from famous temples of India. Browse temples from various Categories.

i2i live: God, Events, Live Darshan & Devotion

LIVE Darshan: Watch Live Aarti, Live Darshan, Live Gurbani and Live Katha and Live Events.

Ambika Niketan LIVE Darshan, Surat

ISKCON Radha Krishna Temple LIVE Darshan, Ahmedabad

Somnath Mahadev LIVE Darshan, Bilimora

Shree Jagannath Mandir LIVE Darshan, Ahmedabad

Lambe Hanuman LIVE Darshan, Surat

Govind Dev Ji LIVE Darshan, Surat

Sai Baba Live Darshan, Surat

Umiyadham Live Darshan

Kedareshwar Mahadev Live Darshan & more

Top Lords: Explore 45+ temples & 22+ Categories for live Darshan.

Lord Hanuman

Lord Krishna

Lord Shiva

Lord Jagannath

Lord Ranchodrai

Lord Shree Ram

Lord Sai baba

Maa Ashapuri

Maa Vishambhari

Maa Mahalaxmi

Maa Gayatri

Maa Umiyaji

Maa Ambaji

Guru Nanak Dev Ji & more

EXCLUSIVE FEATURES:

i2i, India's first mobile Application that will bridge devotees directly to God around India and abroad by offering live Darshan from major Temples.

We are getting more temples to offer their Live Darshan from our platform that will be accessed worldwide. i2i also helps people with disabilities, old age & people living abroad and those who cannot come to visit Temples regularly, now they will be able to see God in major Temple live through our platform.

TOPICS: Explore the spiritual side with Live videos of Motivation & Spiritual, Kathas, Temples, Events

LANGUAGE: Covers many languages like Hindi, Gujarati, English and more.

I2I Live is the biggest library of devotional temples such as Bholenath, Shreenathji, Hanumanji etc. and Live Gurbani, Live Darshan, Live Aarti and lots of religious and spiritual videos. It caters to a number of faiths like Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism and Christianity in many languages.

The devotees can enjoy LIVE Aarti & Darshan of famous temples i.e. Isckon LIVE Darshan, Ambaji LIVE Darshan, Goga Maharaj LIVE Darshan & more.

LIVE PUJA: You can do Daily Puja along with Live Darshan of famous temples.

NOTIFICATION: Get notification for different festivals celebrated all across India.

FAVORITES: Save your favorite temples for live darshan daily.

SHARE: Share your favorite temples and events with friends & family