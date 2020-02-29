X

i-box player for iOS

By Philex Electronic Free

Developer's Description

By Philex Electronic

i-box player controls your music from your iPhone and iPad to all i-box and Muzo compatible Wi-Fi speakers. Group and ungroup speakers, manage your stations and presets, control volume, use the intercom, and more.Enjoy listening to your music from cloud music service providers and online radio without connecting your phone to speakers. Just connect your i-box speaker and use the i-box Player app to play music wirelessly over your WiFi Network.Setup your Alexa Voice Control service via the app.

We will be updating the app regularly to introduce new music service providers and features.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8.7524

General

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 2.8.7524

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping