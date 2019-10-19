A launcher is not just a home, it needs to be an experience.

Support Chat: t.me/HyperionHub

Hyperion Dock (Enable Google Feed): kutt.it/hyperiondock

We believe that not only should everyone deserve a sweet, feature-filled launcher with a beautiful UX, we wanted it to always be up to date with the best of what Google has to offer at a consistent pace, as well as consistently pushing new tweaks and customization options that users want...without the bloat!

We streamlined this launcher for ourselves; by bringing the best features we love from many launchers found on the market and creating a unified experience - we can truly call this home. As usual, we have everything that a typical Launcher3 based launcher has, but much more!

Features:

Colours:

Launcher and accent theming: with an intricately designed theme by Manuel Mllmann (Deep Darkness Theme)

Drawer background; glow adjustments and scrolling indicator colour

Dock background colour

Folder background colour

Search widget colours (Drawer/Dock)

Smart widget colours

Iconography:

Desktop, Drawer and dock icon changes (Icon size, Label size, Text colour, Text shadows, Multiple lines)

Adaptive icon shaping (Soon with more shapes on Pro!)

Typography:

Full launcher font change (Pro!)

Interface:

Covers: For folders, you can swipe up to open or mask the folder with a main icon

Icon packs: View your icon pack changes immediately without quitting activities!

Hidden apps

Overview menu items: Adjust what you want when long pressing the home screen

App launch locking (LAUNCHER LEVEL ONLY, WILL NOT PREVENT LAUNCH FROM OTHER PLACES)

Desktop locking (includes temporary unlocking)

Scrolling wallpaper

Status bar and navigation bar icon colouring (Wallpaper/Dark/Light)

Wallpaper gradient adjustments

Drawer and Dock blur

Navigation bar display

Google Feed (Hyperion Dock)

Custom Feed (Soon)

Remembering app drawer position/Automatically close

Dock/Page indicator styling

Dock styling and shadow

Two row dock

Automatically hide Icon Pack/Substratum theme dashboards and other dashboards (Pro!)

Grids:

Desktop, Drawer and Dock

Widgets:

Google Search Widget

Google Smart Widget (Pro!): Does not need a launcher plugin/bypass!

Custom Gestures (Pro!):

One/Two finger double tap, swipe up, swipe down

Animations:

Launcher animation speed

App launch animation

Fade on swipe transition: Inspired by OxygenOS Launcher

Bounce physics

Profile manager:

Visual, always shows you a screen of what your set up looks like!

Cloud sync (Soon, for pro users!)

Credits and acknowledgements:

We would like to give thanks to a ton of people who worked and contributed with our development team throughout the whole process!

Manuel Mllmann

Max Patchs

Amir Zaidi

PaphonB

Till Kottmann/David Siedtmann (Lawnchair Team)

Permissions overview:

Storage: We use storage only for wallpaper extraction for adaptive colors and backing up and restoring profiles. We do not any other information or transmit any other identifiable and non-identifiable data to any first, second or third party.

Calendar: To ONLY show events on your desktop

Location: (Optional) For an automatic weather reading on your desktop

This app uses the Device Administrator permission for the screen lock functionality (optional)