A launcher is not just a home, it needs to be an experience.
Support Chat: t.me/HyperionHub
Hyperion Dock (Enable Google Feed): kutt.it/hyperiondock
We believe that not only should everyone deserve a sweet, feature-filled launcher with a beautiful UX, we wanted it to always be up to date with the best of what Google has to offer at a consistent pace, as well as consistently pushing new tweaks and customization options that users want...without the bloat!
We streamlined this launcher for ourselves; by bringing the best features we love from many launchers found on the market and creating a unified experience - we can truly call this home. As usual, we have everything that a typical Launcher3 based launcher has, but much more!
Features:
Colours:
Launcher and accent theming: with an intricately designed theme by Manuel Mllmann (Deep Darkness Theme)
Drawer background; glow adjustments and scrolling indicator colour
Dock background colour
Folder background colour
Search widget colours (Drawer/Dock)
Smart widget colours
Iconography:
Desktop, Drawer and dock icon changes (Icon size, Label size, Text colour, Text shadows, Multiple lines)
Adaptive icon shaping (Soon with more shapes on Pro!)
Typography:
Full launcher font change (Pro!)
Interface:
Covers: For folders, you can swipe up to open or mask the folder with a main icon
Icon packs: View your icon pack changes immediately without quitting activities!
Hidden apps
Overview menu items: Adjust what you want when long pressing the home screen
App launch locking (LAUNCHER LEVEL ONLY, WILL NOT PREVENT LAUNCH FROM OTHER PLACES)
Desktop locking (includes temporary unlocking)
Scrolling wallpaper
Status bar and navigation bar icon colouring (Wallpaper/Dark/Light)
Wallpaper gradient adjustments
Drawer and Dock blur
Navigation bar display
Google Feed (Hyperion Dock)
Custom Feed (Soon)
Remembering app drawer position/Automatically close
Dock/Page indicator styling
Dock styling and shadow
Two row dock
Automatically hide Icon Pack/Substratum theme dashboards and other dashboards (Pro!)
Grids:
Desktop, Drawer and Dock
Widgets:
Google Search Widget
Google Smart Widget (Pro!): Does not need a launcher plugin/bypass!
Custom Gestures (Pro!):
One/Two finger double tap, swipe up, swipe down
Animations:
Launcher animation speed
App launch animation
Fade on swipe transition: Inspired by OxygenOS Launcher
Bounce physics
Profile manager:
Visual, always shows you a screen of what your set up looks like!
Cloud sync (Soon, for pro users!)
Credits and acknowledgements:
We would like to give thanks to a ton of people who worked and contributed with our development team throughout the whole process!
Manuel Mllmann
Max Patchs
Amir Zaidi
PaphonB
Till Kottmann/David Siedtmann (Lawnchair Team)
Permissions overview:
Storage: We use storage only for wallpaper extraction for adaptive colors and backing up and restoring profiles. We do not any other information or transmit any other identifiable and non-identifiable data to any first, second or third party.
Calendar: To ONLY show events on your desktop
Location: (Optional) For an automatic weather reading on your desktop
This app uses the Device Administrator permission for the screen lock functionality (optional)
