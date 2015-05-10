X

hoomn - connect local for iOS

hoomn brings your whole city in one app. Interact with people around you, post your need, ask a question, get insider tips, find jobs or respond to other people. All without any registration, completely anonymous and for free!Here are some examples of what you can do on hoomn:1. Ask for local insider tips about your city2. Sell your stuff or trade things with people near you3. Find other people with similar interests and hobbies4. Search for JobsCreate a post and get responses from the community :)Special Features:1. Location based posts (hooms)2. Works without current location3. Public comments & private chat4. Radius slider to filter posts by distanceSuper simple to use!No signup needed! Completely anonymous and free! Download now to check out your city!We are a highly motivated team of young students and experienced developers. We update our app frequently, integrate new categories and refresh the design. If you have feedback or suggestions, we are happy to hear about it at feedback@hoomn.comYour hoomn team

What's new in version 2.8.74

- Introduction of a reward systemFrom now on you will be rewarded for your activity in the community. You get points and can achieve different levels- Introduction of badgesFrom now on you can achieve funny badges for certain actions within the app. So start exploring the app in all detail :)Our updates always have performance improvements, so please update to get the best of the hoomn experience :)

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added May 10, 2015
Version 2.8.74

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
