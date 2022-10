Developer's Description By Holla

This is holla - the brilliant new app that makes it simpler, quicker, and easier to meet up with your friends whenever and wherever you want.Forget group emails, endless texts, answerphone messages and calls that cant connect. With holla in your hand you control your world and do it all in private.holla is all about you and your friends. From planned BBQs and coffee mornings to the more serendipitous moments in infrequently visited towns and cities. Holla has one simple mission... make it easier to get together. Encouraging introverts to go out more by giving them a better view of a potential social situation and allowing the extroverts to invite people they normally wouldn't due to the direct but zero pressure way that Holla works.- Make getting together exciting again- Spend more time enjoying and less time planning- Trust and privacy based location sharing for peace of mindHOLLA IS NEW---------------------holla is brand new! We've worked hard at our offices on the south coast of England for the last year to build holla and we are over the moon to finally be getting it into your hands. There have been lots of late nights and takeaways but here we are. Of course, being new there may be the odd pesky bug here or there so please do let us know if you have any problems and we'll get to work on squashing them FAST.We really want to make holla the best it can be at saving you time getting together with your friends. We want to know what you'd like to see so we can continue to improve it for you and all the rest of the people using holla. Right now you can read on to see some of the feature highlights we've already baked right in to holla.Main Features---------------------ONE TAP FRIENDSAre the guys out later? Open holla and you'll instantly see everything they invited you to, along with where and when.SHARE YOUR PLANSWant to meet your friends from college? From work? How about watching the game together or playing it? Meet on the beach or the park? Or go shopping? Want to meet just one, some, or all of them? You say who, where and when.SAFE AND SECUREEvery time you send a holla you say who in your group is going to see it and for how long. Simple, private, clever.HAPPY TO RECEIVEWhenever you receive a notification from holla youll actually want it as only you say which friends you want to meet.SAFEEncrypted passwords, totally secure connections and you choose who can see each holla so everything stays private.LIST CONTROLCreate as many friend groups as you want, pick different people for different meet ups and be in total control of the lists yourself (like film, swim, gaming, party - whatever you want).SMART DESIGNSo the technology is really clever but the interface is friendly, simple and cool to use.ALWAYS IMPROVINGWe listen, we re-code, we refine, and we deliver zippy little updates all the time so your holla keeps getting better.