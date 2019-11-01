X

hellosecurity for Android

By MDX Electronics Free

Developer's Description

By MDX Electronics

Motorolas hellosecurity mobile application connects you to our innovative product lineup by accessing directly any of our Motorola DVR and H.265/H.264 NVR systems.

Provides you full control of your security system and remote direct access to all key features of your installed devices such as:

Up to 8 simultaneous multi-screen high definition H.265 or H.264 decoded live view of all your cameras installed in your system.

Fast and stable setup and P2P registration of devices and discovers all compatible devices in your network.

Drag and drop, pinch to zoom, slide, all directly on your device screen.

Access your devices hard disks to remotely view playback of all recordings, even multiple cameras simultaneously.

Remotely access all camera parameters, settings, alarm settings, screenshots, email settings, detection settings, Intelligent Analytics settings, PTZ controls, and others giving you full control of these anytime and anywhere.

Supports push settings and notifications.

Just in time alarm notifications directly on your mobile device or tablet.



What's new in version 1.6.6



Release November 1, 2019
Date Added November 1, 2019
Version 1.6.6



Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up



Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
