heatapp! upgrades your heating with a wireless and energy saving individual room control. The app gives you the ability to control your heating at your fingertips anywhere, anytime. And it saves up to 30% energy and heating costs.

The heatapp! system works with radiators, underfloor heating and systems for electric heating in your house or apartment. With heatapp! you control comfort- and reduced temperature levels individually for each room. The wireless system is easily retrofittable anywhere.

heatapp! ready are also other EbV products:

- Add the heatapp! base T2B to your THETA heating controller and control your heating via App.

- Control your heating system with the heatcon! Heating control system. The heatcon! EC has already implemented the functions of the heatapp! base and can easily be supplemented with the heatapp! individual room control.

Get informed about the heatapp! components, all great features of the system and receive an individual offer for your home on www.ebv-gmbh.com and www.heatapp.de.

Any questions? Drop us an e-mail at heatapp@ebv-gmbh.de