X

heatapp! for Android

By EbV Elektronikbau- und Vertriebs Free

Developer's Description

By EbV Elektronikbau- und Vertriebs

heatapp! upgrades your heating with a wireless and energy saving individual room control. The app gives you the ability to control your heating at your fingertips anywhere, anytime. And it saves up to 30% energy and heating costs.

The heatapp! system works with radiators, underfloor heating and systems for electric heating in your house or apartment. With heatapp! you control comfort- and reduced temperature levels individually for each room. The wireless system is easily retrofittable anywhere.

heatapp! ready are also other EbV products:

- Add the heatapp! base T2B to your THETA heating controller and control your heating via App.

- Control your heating system with the heatcon! Heating control system. The heatcon! EC has already implemented the functions of the heatapp! base and can easily be supplemented with the heatapp! individual room control.

Get informed about the heatapp! components, all great features of the system and receive an individual offer for your home on www.ebv-gmbh.com and www.heatapp.de.

Any questions? Drop us an e-mail at heatapp@ebv-gmbh.de

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.700.24490

General

Release December 6, 2019
Date Added December 6, 2019
Version 2.700.24490

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping