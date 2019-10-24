X

happy anniversary cards and status for Android

By Future Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Future Apps

Happy Anniversary is a collection of HD professionally designed Happy Anniversary wishes cards with beautiful text. Users can easily choose from a variety of high definition wishes and simply click share to spread the love.

This awesome app makes it easy for you to send beautiful Happy Anniversary Messages to your friends and family members directly from your phone.

Anniversary Wallpaper HD is the best app to set anniversary wishes images as wallpaper on your screen.

Anniversary Wishes is the best to convey message you want with Text on Photos with Various Textures, Colors, Fonts and shaders for the Text on Pictures.

Wedding Anniversary beautiful cards, greeting cards, & wishes. we have wide range of Wedding Anniversary e-cards.

Marriage Anniversary Wishes & Greetings Pictures App The best collection of wedding anniversary wishes for wishing a very happy anniversary.

We have complied a cute collection of Beautiful Happy Wedding Anniversary Wishes Images Photos Messages Quotes Gifts for Husband Wife relatives & Friends or for just any couple.

Anniversary Wishes cards & statusApp Features :

- nice collection of Anniversary Wishes Images

- you can add Anniversary Wishes Images into your favorite list

- Save & share Anniversary Wishes Images greeting to you family and friends

- its totally free and easy to use- 100% Free Download

- Works with 99% of smartphones

- Requires only small space on device

- Vibrant and beautiful HD graphics

- Very user friendly as it is very easy to select, scroll and navigate

- Share the wishes on social media

- The happy anniversary cards can also be shared via Bluetooth, Email and Message

- Interesting Picture Puzzle for the users to spend their time with!

- user can select your photo from your gallery and camera(optional).

- Multiple Anniversary Card Themplete.

- This app is totaly free version.

- user set your own Anniversary boy/girl/Couple photo in Greating card.

- set your own tag text.

- set your Manualy text and remove text.

- user can save and share card.

An anniversary is when another year has passed after something great happened, for most people, it's their wedding day. Anniversaries serves as reminders for us all to celebrate that special day that we said 'Yes, I do.' to the person we love the most. It's easily one of the most memorable moments in a person's life.

Happy Anniversary Cards is an app that contains only the best texts, quotes and pictures to congratulate a couples anniversaries, since there are specific quotes for that and more!

Wedding anniversaries, like all other celebrations is important for maintaining a loving relationship with your loved one.

Take this opportunity and do something special for your loved one.

Choose among the new Anniversary Wishes that we have recently updated and added to the beautiful Happy Wedding Anniversary Wishes Images Photos Messages Quotes Gifts for Husband Wife relatives & Friends or for just any couple.

The app is filled with many anniversary greetings cards to match and suit to your liking.

Mix & match your favorites and send them out to your loved ones today!

So browse through the many wedding anniversary wishes and images and show how much you love to your lovely partner.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release October 24, 2019
Date Added October 24, 2019
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping