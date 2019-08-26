hagglestar is the best app to avoid taxi scams when travelling to foreign countries, where drivers don't use the meter.

The app combines thousands of prices from real taxi companies combined with user generated data from travellers around the world, to give users a fair estimate of a taxi ride.

To give the user the best service, the app converts the price to the users preferred currency, integrates with Google Maps API to show the route on the map in time and kilometers and tracks location via GPS.

The app is free to download and free to use and is currently working in all of Asia and in southern Europe.

Basically - we want you to travel safely from A to B without overpaying