guru story downloader for instagram - repost insta for Android

By gmbuddy Free

Developer's Description

By gmbuddy

Story saver for instagram download & repost

Download timeline, story & feed of Instagram. it is Superfast & 100% free. download photo, videos easily by guru story downloader.

Downloader videos, posts & photos & repost Instagram app, share your downloaded videos, post or photos with friends easily in just one click.

save Instagram story in just a click and share on your favorite social app. save your following users as a favorite users.

Download direct insta videos without login only by just copying the URL of videos its safe and superfast.

Features:

Save Instagram Stories, photos & videos

Share Instagram Stories, photos & videos

Login on Instagram 100% Safe & free

Bookmark favorite accounts

Repost easily on insta

Direct download Instagram videos by copy ink

Multi videos download support

Background download support

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

