Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Story saver for instagram download & repost
Download timeline, story & feed of Instagram. it is Superfast & 100% free. download photo, videos easily by guru story downloader.
Downloader videos, posts & photos & repost Instagram app, share your downloaded videos, post or photos with friends easily in just one click.
save Instagram story in just a click and share on your favorite social app. save your following users as a favorite users.
Download direct insta videos without login only by just copying the URL of videos its safe and superfast.
Features:
Save Instagram Stories, photos & videos
Share Instagram Stories, photos & videos
Login on Instagram 100% Safe & free
Bookmark favorite accounts
Repost easily on insta
Direct download Instagram videos by copy ink
Multi videos download support
Background download support