grand jail break prison escape for iOS

By Shahzad Iqbal Free

Developer's Description

By Shahzad Iqbal

grand jail break prison escape

Grand Jail Break Prison Escape its a best game for share of the prison time

in the jail city.This game is totly based on jail breakout in which you have

a single chance for freedom.Your prison life is end when you break the jail

and successfull in your sectet mission.Many police mans struggle fo caughting you.

you can defeat them with your own efforts and skills .Grand Jail Break Prison Escape

is one of the awesome jail break games .Jail is fully secure because large

amount of crime prison are here due to high security all your mission are very difficult.

Weapons:

*Sniper

*AK47

*Pistol

*UMP-45

*M4A1 Sopmod

Features:

*Many Challinging and Fun Puzzle Levels

*Third person awesome prision

*Smooth Control

*Realistic City Jail Environment

*Amazing Control of policeman and prisoners.

