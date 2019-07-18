HP 49G+ 50G emulator for android.

YOU NEED TO LOAD THE ROM FROM INTERNET TO FULLY USE THIS CALCULATOR, see later in the description how to do that.

- Full memory, port 0, 1 and 2.

- ROM 2.15 support (you have to download it yourself, see explanations)

- Automatic save and load of state (ram and flash).

- HP49G+ like skin or HP50G like skin.

- Landscape or Portrait mode.

- Multi touch keyboard support, permits 'shift' down while pressing another key (ON+C, even ON&UP ... are ok).

- Load/save to/from stack level 1 support (only object in IRAM).

- Speed from x1 upto x10 (max depend on your android device.

- HP82240 compatable printer as serial printer (touch right part of calc lcd) (in PRTPAR, set length of line as 23 or 24 characters, default is 80 producing bad formatting).

- Flags help, full commands help (I hope so) (touch left part of calc lcd).

- Clock synced with android time (Timers emulated, clock and ticks are ok).

- Smooth hardware scrolling emulated.

- Should work with at least 800x480 screen.

- BEEP command support (keyclick is not well emulated). (broken on android 4.3 see http://code.google.com/p/android/issues/detail?id=58113)

To load the rom:

1 - Download a rom upgrade (i.e : HpCalc.org, entry named ROM2.15, use Google with "hp4950v215.zip", the official HP name for the file upgrade).

2 - Extract the file named 2MB_215f.bin (from 2MB_FIX.zip) if want to have the full installation (with eqlib and all).

3 - Extract the file named 4950_215.bin if you want only the rom (flash port 2 empty).

4 - Put this file in the 'download' directory of your device (to be sure, you can send the file to yourself by mail and download the .bin from your mail app on your android device).

5 - Start the app, a permission to access files can be demanded, allow it.

6 - If the screen stay black. Kill the app in the app manager and restart it.

7 - The rom should be loaded and the calc should ask you to "recover memory". Respond NO with F6 key.

8 - Otherwise a black lcd screen means that the rom was not found, use 'about' in 'menu' to see if you got a rom or not.

9 - Don't try other roms as the rom is patched at the first load.

To load a file:

1 - the first time, do "menu", "tool", "load on stack", and abort, this will create the right directories

2 - then download (from http://www.hpcalc.org/ for example) the raw file you want to load and put it in 'sdcard/go49gp/files' with a file manager (i.e. Linda manager or Ghost commander)

3 - on kitkat device import/export is now at /Android/data/o2s.emul.hp49gp/files instead of /go49gp

3 - next do "menu", "tool", "load on stack" your file should appear, choose it

4 - as told by the pop up, now press 'ON' key to refresh stack display

5 - et voil, your file is loaded on the stack, now do what you want with it

6 - if you don't know what to do with it, get and read an HP49 manual !

Actually:

- no arm support

- no hp sd card support

- no grayscale support.

- serial only as printer.

Avoid checking 'force gpu rendering' in developer option in android 4.x prefs, this leads to graphic problems.

On S5 devices, long press the right hardware button to get the menu.

More help and infos at the webpage:

http://sites.google.com/site/olivier2smet2/home/go49gp