go go goat for Android

By D.V.G. Free

The most hopping game ever created for android.

Unique entertainment.

How high can you get there?

To spend your time in the company challenge your friends to get higher and higher.

- Infinite gameplay, Skip, Jump higher and higher.

- Different levels of difficulty

- A music that will stay in your head for the whole day!

-A unique voice recorded by Vivo (credits Marilena)

- Easy and precise uplift with fluid and precise controls.

-If you fall, you can resume from the level you have reached without having to start over from the beginning.

To control the game just rotate the smartfone left and right and the goat will follow you faithfully.

Another free and addictive game created by D.V.G.

What's new in version 1.001

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.001

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
