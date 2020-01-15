girls cooking games chocolate can be prof with it? enjoy cook authority cooking being at home in the kitchen baking

You can choose from numerous cake shapes with different fillings, create one or two storey cakes with different dressings, decorate it with figures for various occasions, add marzipan decorations, fresh fruits, candy and cream. Sprinkle it with crumbs, put on some candles and add little toys to make it even more attractive.

Now, let's the party begin - watch and launch fireworks, blow out the candles and have a taste of the cake you've just created.

Everyone especially girls and kids love the cake, but can you make it by yourself?

Cake Maker Kids allows you to create a cake for any occasion. If you want to make a cake for someone's birthday, your friend's wedding, or maybe to surprise your valentine sweetheart or just to brighten someone's day, then Cake Maker Kids is the app for you.

With the free fun games girls story, you can definitely make many kinds of cakes such as cupcakes, wedding cake, and baby cake by yourself;

you can also add some decoration to your cake and make it very beautiful, and sell them in your bakery fun free cooking games

There are lots of customers in this Cake Shop. You could give them what they want to earn some coins. And then you could use these coins to:

Upgrade your levels and unlock more kinds of cakes.

Get some toppings, decorations and cream that you like.

Choose from a ton of flavors including:

Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Confetti Birthday, Blueberry,Cotton Candy, Gummy Bear Delight, Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Confetti, Mint Chip, Chocolate Swirl

Mix the ingredients in the Kitchen, then bang them in the oven, and begin decorating once baked!

Choose from a ton of festive backgrounds, toppings, extras, faces, and decorative sticks!

About 20 kinds of cakes that you could make:

1. Cheese Cake

2. Cake Pops

3. Cup Cake

4. Donut

5. Brownie

6. Frozen Yogurt

7. Strawberry Cake

8. Orange Cake

9. Mango Cake

10. Matcha Cake

11. Dark Chocolate Cake

12. Chocolate Chips Cake

13. Strawberry Chocolate Cake

14. Orange Chocolate Cake

15. Milk Chocolate Cake

16. White Chocolate Cake

17. Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

18. Vanilla Ice Cream Cake

19. Mango Ice Cream Cake

20. Chocolate Ice Cream Cake