Waking up with your phone's alarm clock, scuffling into the bathroom starting the morning-playlist, reading the news at the breakfast table, going to school/university/work by car or using public transport - there's a lot going on every day.

Until the end of the day you've used hundreds of websites and apps. All of them look and work differently, they don't know you and you have to put quite some effort into figuring them all out. Start making your life easier and more comfortable!

gigaaa is your personal assistant and accompanies you throughout your everyday life. Whenever you need something, press the gigaaa button and rattle away. gigaaa will do the rest.

Curious? Get the app and meet gigaaa - your personal assistant!

Just to let you know: gigaaa is still learning. However, it can already help you with the following topics:

- Weather

- Radio

- News

- Navigation

- Public local transport

- Food delivery

- Shopping

We are working hard to continuously improve gigaaa so that it perfectly covers the topics you require. Whenever you have a suggestion how we can improve gigaaa - let us know:

https://www.facebook.com/GigaaaOfficial

https://www.twitter.com/GigaaaOfficial

https://www.gigaaa.com

Your gigaaa team

What's new in version 1.9.11

Release July 10, 2018
Date Added July 10, 2018
Version 1.9.11

Operating Systems Android
Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
