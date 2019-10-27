X

gif your game for iOS

By Bad Panda Free

Developer's Description

By Bad Panda

Push a button. Get a gif. Watch on your phone.

With gyg's mobile app you can:

- Watch your gifs anytime.

- Easily share your gifs to your favorite social networks or apps.

- Transform your clips by adding time, remixing, stitching and favoriting.

Don't have our PC app for clipping? Visit gifyourgame.com to download. Just press the save clip button while playing and we handle the rest. All gifs rendered on our hardware with zero editing required. It's spicy.

We currently support: Fortnite, League of Legends, Rocket League, and PUBG. More games soon.

Tag us with your clips on twitter or instagram @gifyourgame to enter our weekly contests.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.4

General

Release October 27, 2019
Date Added October 27, 2019
Version 2.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping