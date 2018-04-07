Meet Geeni. Your wish is Geeni's command.

Control all Geeni smart home devices in one easy app, or by voice using Amazon Echo, from ANYWHERE in the world. Geeni is easy enough for anyone to use and combines the SIMPLICITY of an on/off switch with PREMIUM features such as:

- Easy, powerful control of each device. Choose a color or mood of our Color bulbs, perfectly Dim a white bulb, track energy usage of a plug, and check in on your cameras, all from the same app!

- Group devices and control by room

- Set smart scenes for automated actions

- Schedule when devices turn on and off to allow more control and security

- Choose which devices your friends, guests, roommates, or your family can control thanks to account sharing

- Cloud based services so you can log in and control your home from any phone

- and more.

Compatible with all Geeni-enabled smart devices. No complicated hub required; each Geeni device is smart enough to connect directly to your home wifi network.