If youre like most Minecraft PE players, then you wish there were more furniture items in the game so you could further customize your homes and other structures, and create the kind of unique look you really want them all to have, rather than the generic appearance you get with textures. The More Furniture Mod for MCPE is the answer to your prayers if thats the case. More Furniture Mod is a creative mod which is about furniture in Minecraft PE. This mods collection provides more than 50 new furniture mods for Minecraft to you. Such as Cupboard, Christmas Tree, Doghouse, Wardrobe and more. It is suitable for those who love to decorate their homes. It brings many new designs and models. The easiest way to get all of the furniture is to use the mod Toolbox. A great object is animated television. TV Touch to start the animation. The animation work on laptops! It would be a pity if you do not download it on your device.

All of the new recipes in the More Furniture Mod for MCPE can be crafted using vanilla ingredients, so you dont have to get any inventory hacking mod or play on Creative mode to get all the new furniture items. Still, you may want Toolbox installed in case you have trouble crafting certain items, like if you cant find all of the necessary materials to make them in the normal way. That way you can get access to all aspects of the More Furniture Mod right from starting a new world, so you can use all the new furniture in the very first house you build if you so desire.

Item IDs and Crafting Recipes

Bin (607) (use: remove block from inventory) 7 iron ingots

Oak Cupboard (614) 1 glass block + 8 oak wood planks

Spruce Cupboard (615) 1 glass block + 8 spruce wood planks

Acacia Cupboard (616) 1 glass block + 8 acacia wood planks

Cabinet (608) 1 chest + 8 wooden blocks

Spruce Cabinet (609)1 chest + 8 spruce wood planks

Acacia Cabinet (610)1 chest + 8 acacia wood planks

Chopping Board (612) 6 wood planks

Fridge (619) (use: turns cooked food into raw food) 1 chest + 1 ice block + 7 iron blocks

Kitchen Cabinet (619) 1 chest + 8 lime stained clay

Kitchen Counter (620) 6 quartz blocks + 3 lime stained clay

Microwave (622) (use: bakes potatoes) 6 quartz blocks + 1 stone block+ 2 glass panes

Oven (623) (use: use raw food to get cooked food items) 1 furnace + 8 iron blocks

Oven Top (624) 1 glowstone + 4 iron ingots

Stereo (626) (use: produces sound) 6 acacia wood blocks + 1 iron ingot

Stone Path (627) 3 diorite blocks

Stone Table (628) 5 stone blocks

Television (630) 7 stone blocks + 1 redstone dust + 1 glass pane

Wooden Table (631) 5 oak wood planks

Present (625) (use: destroy present to open and get a random gift) 6 red wool + 1 paper

Ceiling Light (611) (use: produces light) 1 quartz block + 4 glowstones

Doorbell (618) (use: produces sound) 1 quartz block + 2 oak wood

Spruce Wood Cabinet (606) 1 chest + 8 oak wood planks

Acacia Wood Cabinet (607) 1 chest + 8 acacia wood planks

Curtains (614) 2 gold ingots + 5 orange wool

Tablet (629) (use: used with the coins to buy iron ingots) 7 stone blocks + 1 gold ingot+ 1 glass pane

Coin (613) (use: money used for purchasing iron ingots with the tablet) 1 gold ingot

Oak Wood Drawer (601) 2 chests + 7 oak wood planks

Spruce Wood Drawer (602) 2 chests + 7 spruce wood planks

Acacia Wood Drawer (603) 2 chests + 7 spruce wood planks

Birch Wood Drawer (604) 2 chests + 7 spruce wood planks

Dark Oak Wood Drawer (605) 2 chests + 7 dark oak wood planks

Jungle Wood Drawer (606) 2 chests + 7 dark oak wood planks

Wooden Timber (632) 6 wood planks

White Stained Glass (223) 1 bone meal + 8 glass blocks

Orange Stained Glass (224) 1 orange dye + 8 glass blocks

