The is catalog with Minecraft maps of synthesis more than 50 different maps such as: Californian Mansion, Gta V, Modern House Central School Map and more.You will enjoy the entire 50+ maps show a download button. Have fun!

Jungle Castle Map will give you a beautiful castle deep in the jungle, very beautiful architecture with several churches and a number of small houses are very beautiful and harmonious decor. This map as a small Kingdom, had the King and the people, the farmers living based on the plots of barley. A river and next to it was a mortar, this map style is really very poetic and fantastic

Underground House Map for MCPE is really a map to help you work out the abilities of the most amazing survival. It gives you a mysterious House, where the challenges will in turn be given to challenge you, dont worry or fear anything, take courage, courage to confront the truth, you wont escape forever, thats ignorant choices so lets stand up and fight

Medieval house FLAG UPDATE - is a maps for mcpe of survival, where you made the challenge in a little house on a mystery lies deep in the forest. Look at it quite fascinating because it sits alone in the jungle, its appearance is quite eye-catching but deadly, cunning things that external beauty is often accompanied by a dozen dangerous inside. Try to survive in this House as long as possible, good luck!

Treehouse Map is a map is extremely interesting and special, it will give you a gigantic tree, that tree was on the authors to build a House is hovering above the trees. A very special design, all the details are made of wood, from the roof to the floor. When looking at this House you will feel extremely fancy, a sense of security or the little something stimulating, just want to climb right up to the House to discover.

Look it seems peaceful but not as the truth not as you think, once you step into the House you want out there is almost impossible. But if you complete the whole truth in this map, then of course you will be free. A herd of zombies are hiding somewhere in this maps for Minecraft House collection, you dont know you can clash with them at any time. But dont worry, lets regulate the breath and regain calm, everything also has the solution, make sure that you read the instructions to start the game.

