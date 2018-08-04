Identify the Perfect Buy/Perfect Sell time to enter the Trade

Perfect Buy/Perfect Sell is when the Extreme is opposite the Trend.

This Apps available you the most advanced, adaptive, and profitable trading algorithms on the market, using: RSI, MACD, Moving Average, SAR , Stochastic , MA 100 , CCI 14 , RVI 10 , Bolinger Bands , WPR 14 , PIVOT , Demarker 8 , MFI 20 , Bull Bear candle , Acce OSCI and ENVELOPES 14 Strategies.

This App will give you everything you need to overcome losses due to human emotions and guide you for profitable forex trading.

TimeFrame:

1 minute

5 minutes

15 minutes

30 minutes

1 hour

4 hours

1 day

1 week

1 month