Identify the Perfect Buy/Perfect Sell time to enter the Trade
Perfect Buy/Perfect Sell is when the Extreme is opposite the Trend.
This Apps available you the most advanced, adaptive, and profitable trading algorithms on the market, using: RSI, MACD, Moving Average, SAR , Stochastic , MA 100 , CCI 14 , RVI 10 , Bolinger Bands , WPR 14 , PIVOT , Demarker 8 , MFI 20 , Bull Bear candle , Acce OSCI and ENVELOPES 14 Strategies.
This App will give you everything you need to overcome losses due to human emotions and guide you for profitable forex trading.
TimeFrame:
1 minute
5 minutes
15 minutes
30 minutes
1 hour
4 hours
1 day
1 week
1 month
