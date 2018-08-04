X

forex indicators for Android

By samibelDev Free

Developer's Description

By samibelDev

Identify the Perfect Buy/Perfect Sell time to enter the Trade

Perfect Buy/Perfect Sell is when the Extreme is opposite the Trend.

This Apps available you the most advanced, adaptive, and profitable trading algorithms on the market, using: RSI, MACD, Moving Average, SAR , Stochastic , MA 100 , CCI 14 , RVI 10 , Bolinger Bands , WPR 14 , PIVOT , Demarker 8 , MFI 20 , Bull Bear candle , Acce OSCI and ENVELOPES 14 Strategies.

This App will give you everything you need to overcome losses due to human emotions and guide you for profitable forex trading.

TimeFrame:

1 minute

5 minutes

15 minutes

30 minutes

1 hour

4 hours

1 day

1 week

1 month

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.1.0

General

Release August 4, 2018
Date Added August 4, 2018
Version 0.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 354
Downloads Last Week 6
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping