The flip50 app is the digital companion to the flip50 healthy lifestyle program for those of us ages 50+.

With flip50, it's easy for anyone aged 50+ to stay motivated to exercise, eat well, and take time to shake off stress. And more than that - it's fun! flip50 is an all-in-one, guided healthy lifestyle program that adapts to fit your busy schedule.

flip50 creates simple weekly plans tailored to your needs that include everything you need to boost your energy, activity, nutrition and peace-of-mind:

- Access to over 10,000 gyms and classes at fitness locations like Curves, LA Fitness + many more, plus, expert advice and ideas for fitness activities you can do at home or outside that are geared to your needs.

- Customized menu plans with recipes for healthy, delicious and easy to prepare meals.

- Discounts on a range of alternative therapies, like massage and acupuncture, right in your neighborhood - restoring balance to your day and giving you some real 'me-time'.

- Personalized weekly activity plans, helping you to slot exercise, nourishing meals and quiet moments to de-stress into your busy week. Can't do today's activity? No problem! Flip things up at the touch of a button.

- A smart-learning program that will adapt to your likes and schedule as you go, making it more and more fun to stick with the plan and feel great doing it.

- The flip50 app puts the entire program at your fingertips.

While not required to download and use the flip50 app, a membership in flip50 will enable you to take full advantage of all program benefits.

With flip50 you can flip the script on life after 50 as you knew it!

