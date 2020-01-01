X

fireboy and watergirl cooking for iOS

By CORI INFORMATIQUE Free

Developer's Description

By CORI INFORMATIQUE

Heres another lovely opportunity for you to expose your talent, as much as your skills in the kitchen with fireboy and watergirl cooking donut and decoration game. So if your really dont want to miss it, you should put your apron on and join us in our virtual kitchen as you get the friv ice cream donuts cooking game for girls started!

Follow the one by one cooking instructions to make the donuts and once you have them ready then start playing with your favourite flavoured ice cream as you decorate them as nicely as possible. Make your dreams come true by baking y8 a delicious specialty ice cream donut and follow the instructions to reach the final desired final result.

We love cooking desserts and homemade donuts are the best! In a bowl mix some yeast, milk, sugar, eggs, flour, oil, a pinch of salt and cream. Spray a foil with oil and wrap the dough in it and let it grow for a while in a warm place. Then sprinkle your board with flour friv place your dough and use a rolling pin to roll it out in a thin foil. Use a special cutter to cut donut shapes. Then you can deep fry them in a pan with oil.

Now the fun starts, because you can decorate them! You have wonderful varieties of colors for the topping, and they all taste differently. You can also use another color y8 of topping to create designs. Add colorful sprinkles on top and finish with whipped cream in the middle and fruits, candy or chocolate sticks. Have a wonderful time!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

