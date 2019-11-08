X

fake call live video with ryan - prank for Android

By NEWAPP2019 Free

Developer's Description

By NEWAPP2019

fake call live video from ryan is a simple application Enables the user to make a fake call it look as if she is calling you!

to make a ryan chat with ryan and prank your friends with a amazing call video ryan

fake caller with ryan is New application derectly to adult because is very caller and chat with a

smpile video call, So just choose your methode to call ryan you have 3 option to make chat with

ryan (calling , live chat, calling video ) and check your contacts to compos numbers of the hero

or the ryan or best toys and calling.

When night time hits, turn on a fake call from Ryan and show a friend and you will see how he is scared!

Make fun of a lot of fun! Night time is the best time for review calls!

Thank you for playing with us leave us your feedback and we will try to make our game better and more fun for you!

This is not a real calling and only a joke! The app does not bear any harm and is only for entertainment!

