fake call live chat video with bts-prank for Android

By Callingstudio Free

Developer's Description

By Callingstudio

fake call live chat video is an application that helps you get a call right away from Jungkook, Hope,V, Suga ... talking to Bts, Looking at Bts members from the call, it is a dream for fans of Bts music group.

What are you waiting for,is a seven-member K-pop boy band formed by Big Hit Entertainment

. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are BTSs members.

Simulate a fake call live chat video simulation from the members of BTS(Jungkook, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, RM)

to rescue yourself from an awkward situation, like boring meeting,

annoying conversation, meaningless interview.

Bts Call You Prank, With this prank you can simulate fake video calls from random cute fake Bts!

It works like an alarm clock, you just have to set the time you want, chose a name and select if you want

vibrator or not.

Just download fake prank video chamadas,you can edit fake video call with whatever numbers and contacts as you wish.

USING:

1. Open the Bts Fake Call application

2. Select the Bts member you want to call the video

3. You can wait a few seconds, a call is being made, then press the answer button

4. Enjoy the magic and feel good when you see your idol at the other end of the phone

5. Select another Bts call

FEATURES:

1. Full members: Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jin

2. Compatible with 99% of Blink's mobile devices

3.chat and live video and calling prank

Instant Call Prank From the BTS an application to call from Jungkook and

get the best fake call experience from BTS.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
